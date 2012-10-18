Norway oil service workers vote for pay deal

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil services workers have voted in favor of a proposed wage deal, avoiding a potential strike that could have shut down a section of the Norwegian oil industry, the world’s eighth largest crude exporter.

The unions and energy firms had already reached a preliminary wage deal on September 22, in which the sides agreed on a 4.5 percent wage increase plus a rise in various supplements, subject to a ballot by the 5,800 employees covered under the collective agreement.

“There was a clear majority in favor of accepting the offer from the employers,” Industri Energi union head Leif Sande told Reuters on Thursday, adding that the acceptance ratio was about 80 percent.

In July, a 16-day strike among offshore production workers shut around 13 percent of Norway’s oil output, but the government broke up the strike when companies threatened a full lock out.

Oil services workers were not part of that strike.

“We are happy that an agreement is reached,” said Eli Anne Nedreskaar, spokeswoman for the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, which represents oil firms. “We are glad that a conflict is avoided.”

Statoil (STL.OL) is the top oil producer on the Norwegian continental shelf. Large oil service firms include Aker Solutions AKSO.OL, Subsea 7 (SUBC.OL) and Seadrill (SDRL.OL).