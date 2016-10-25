FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway says will not participate at OPEC meeting
#Business News
October 25, 2016 / 3:36 PM / in 10 months

Norway says will not participate at OPEC meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway has declined an invitation from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to meet as OPEC discusses production cuts to boost prices, the country's oil and energy ministry said on Tuesday.

"We are aware that OPEC will have meetings. Norway will not take part," a spokesman for the ministry said in an email, confirming Western Europe's top oil producer has received an invitation from OPEC.

The Nordic country is not a member of OPEC, and supplies about 2 percent of global oil consumption.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis

