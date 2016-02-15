Norway can weather economic downturn well, prime minister says

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway is well prepared to weather its ongoing economic downturn, even though oil prices have fallen more than expected and China’s economic growth has slowed, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

Thanks to a weakening currency, a wealth fund of $800 billion and the potential for more reductions in interest rates, Norway can gradually diversify from oil and gas production, which makes up more than a fifth of GDP, Solberg said.

But the economy grew just 0.2 percent in the third quarter of 2015 from the second. And unemployment has reached a 10-year high of 4.6 percent, low by global standards but far above the 3.2 percent seen in mid-2014. Solberg said she knew personally people who had lost their jobs in the oil industry.

“We have a relatively expansive budget this year to help uphold activity and give people the opportunity to remain employed during a private-sector slowdown,” Solberg said. “To secure employment, some public projects may be the most effective now. That’s why we’ve put more money on the table.”

The weaker crown, down almost 20 percent since mid-2014 on a trade-weighted basis, has been a key to making exporters more competitive.

“The crown has seen its most drastic fall ever, but in a way the earlier strength was related to the oil price. The drop pulls up the profitability of non-oil industries, although it will take some time before that results in rising employment,” Solberg said, speaking in her office in Oslo.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s biggest, which was amassed during the earlier boom in oil and gas prices, now amounts to more than twice the country’s annual economic output.

“This gives us economic flexibility. That way, the Norwegian economy has become quite robust in handling changes since we don’t have to make large cuts to public spending in a downturn,” the prime minister said.

Norges Bank has halved borrowing costs in the last 14 months, cutting its key rate three times to 0.75 percent. It has said it is likely to cut again in the first half of 2016.

“There’s still room for stimulating the economy with lower interest rates,” Solberg said, while adding that it’s the central bank’s job to independently set monetary policy.

“Our budget last autumn predicted a gradual economic upturn in 2017, with a nascent recovery from 2016. Things may seem a bit weaker now, but it’s difficult to form an opinion based on just two months of especially low oil prices,” Solberg said.

“The greatest uncertainty since the budget was presented has really come from abroad, through adjustments in the Chinese economy and the effects this has had on demand in the rest of the world economy,” she said.

The government will present a revised 2016 fiscal budget in May and its 2017 election year spending plan in October.

“With the current outlook there is no reason to stimulate the economy any less than we do now. But these are things we must ultimately decide when the budgets are due,” Solberg said.