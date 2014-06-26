FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway may impose new measures on fish farmers to combat sea lice
#Environment
June 26, 2014 / 10:35 AM / 3 years ago

Norway may impose new measures on fish farmers to combat sea lice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway may introduce new measures to combat the levels of sea lice in the fish farming industry, Fisheries Minister Elisabeth Aspaker said on Thursday.

“The situation for sea trout is worrying. A mild winter has given the lice good conditions for growth, and the fish farming industry faces a demanding summer season,” Aspaker said in a statement.

“The industry takes this problem seriously but I will continuously consider the need for additional measures,” she said.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority said there is currently a high risk of sea lice infections both on trout living in the sea and on salmon being farmed.

The lice are not harmful to humans but can hurt or even kill the fish.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

