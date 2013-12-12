FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia may ban salmon imports from Norway - Ifax
December 12, 2013 / 11:50 AM / 4 years ago

Russia may ban salmon imports from Norway - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will impose a ban on salmon imports from Norway from January 1 if confirms that its specialists have not been allowed to inspect fish farms, Sergei Dankvert, the head of agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, told Interfax news agency.

“It is probable that there will be a ban on salmon from January 1,” Dankvert said. “Preliminary feedback shows that our specialists have not been given access to fish farms, if this is confirmed then we will proceed as planned.”

Russia is one of the biggest markets for Norwegian salmon producers, including Marine Harvest, Cermaq and Salmar.

Reporting by Polina Devitt and Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Douglas Busvine

