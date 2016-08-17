Norwegian oil firms plan carbon emissions cut in decade to 2030

Oil and gas company Statoil gas processing and CO2 removal platform Sleipner T is pictured in the offshore near the Stavanger, Norway, February 11, 2016.

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas companies plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2.5 million tonnes in the decade to 2030 as part of efforts to rein in global warming, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association said on Wednesday.

Statoil said it would account for 2 million tonnes of the total cuts planned for the Norwegian continental shelf.

The goals could be achieved by measures including more efficient technology, electrification of offshore platforms, carbon capture and storage, the Association said in a statement.