Norway says no plan to intervene in oil strike now

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s labor ministry had no immediate plans to intervene to stop an oil strike and a pending lockout, which threatens to shut down oil and gas production from Tuesday, a spokesman said.

Negotiations between Norway’s offshore oil workers and employers over pay and pensions failed for a third time on Sunday, but the government has a right to intervene if vital national interests are affected.

The Labour ministry had no immediate plans to intervene in the oil strike, now in its 15th day, Morten Dagre, a senior communications advisor, told Reuters.

“The ministry monitors and assesses the situation continuously,” he added.