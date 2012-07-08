FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway says no plan to intervene in oil strike now
July 8, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

Norway says no plan to intervene in oil strike now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s labor ministry had no immediate plans to intervene to stop an oil strike and a pending lockout, which threatens to shut down oil and gas production from Tuesday, a spokesman said.

Negotiations between Norway’s offshore oil workers and employers over pay and pensions failed for a third time on Sunday, but the government has a right to intervene if vital national interests are affected.

The Labour ministry had no immediate plans to intervene in the oil strike, now in its 15th day, Morten Dagre, a senior communications advisor, told Reuters.

“The ministry monitors and assesses the situation continuously,” he added.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Erica Billingham

