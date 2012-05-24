FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway state workers launch first strike in decades
May 24, 2012

Norway state workers launch first strike in decades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian state workers went on strike for the first time in decades on Thursday after pay talks broke down overnight, shutting schools, child care centers and other public institutions.

The indefinite strike, initially affecting around 25,000-30,000 of the 600,000 staff employed by central and local government, is expected to be ramped up in coming days and weeks unless unions and employer representatives reach a settlement.

It is the first strike in 28 years involving Norwegian central government employees, national news agency NTB said.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by John Stonestreet

