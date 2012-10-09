FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway expels Sudan diplomat accused of spying on refugees
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 9, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

Norway expels Sudan diplomat accused of spying on refugees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expelled a Sudanese diplomat it suspected of spying on refugees from the African country in Norway.

The diplomat, who was not named, had received information from a 38-year old Sudanese man arrested earlier on Tuesday for espionage, the Norwegian Police Security Service said.

The charge d‘affair at Sudan’s embassy had visited the Foreign Ministry for a meeting on the subject, said Kjetil Elsebutangen, a ministry spokesman.

“He was told that we consider the diplomat’s activities incompatible with his status as a diplomat under the protection of the Vienna convention and (that the diplomat) is therefore asked to leave the country,” he said.

Even though the ministry had not formally designated the diplomat a persona non grata, it expected the individual to leave Norway, Elsebutangen said.

The Sudanese ambassador in Norway, Onoor Ahmed, denied his country was involved in spying on refugees, national broadcaster NRK reported.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.