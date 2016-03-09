FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's $830 billion wealth fund: Brexit not a significant risk
#Business News
March 9, 2016 / 11:07 AM / a year ago

Norway's $830 billion wealth fund: Brexit not a significant risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yngve Slyngstad, CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, poses for a portrait at his office in London June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s $830 billion sovereign wealth fund does not see the prospect of Britain leaving the EU as a significant risk to its investments, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We will continue to be a significant investor in the UK at about the same level as we are today and probably even increasing our investments there going forward no matter what happens,” Yngve Slyngstad said in an interview.

“All changes entail some risk but we would not categorize it as a significant risk.”

The head of the Norwegian central bank, Oeystein Olsen, added during the same interview: “The fund will remain a long-term investor. There are long-term risks and there are short-term risks. Brexit is more in the latter category.”

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
