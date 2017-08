FILE PHOTO: Yngve Slyngstad, CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, poses for a portrait at his office in London June 25, 2014.

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's $915 billion wealth fund, the world's largest, said it would this year engage in a dialogue with the close to 9,000 companies it invests in about executive pay, before using its voting power next year, its CEO said on Friday.

"We will engage in a dialogue this voting season. Next year we will use our voting power," Yngve Slyngstad told reporters.