Norway mass killer salutes as appears in court
#World News
April 16, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

Norway mass killer salutes as appears in court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Defendant Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik waits for his terrorism and murder trial to start, in a courtroom in Oslo April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

OSLO (Reuters) - The Norwegian anti-Islam militant Anders Behring Breivik who massacred 77 people in July arrived under heavy armed guard at an Oslo courthouse on Monday, lifting his arm in what he has called a rightist salute as his trial began.

“I do not recognize the Norwegian courts. You have received your mandate from political parties which support multiculturalism”, Breivik told the court. “I do not acknowledge the authority of the court.”

Breivik, 33, has admitted setting off a car bomb that killed eight people at government headquarters in Oslo, then massacring 69 in a shooting spree at an island summer camp for Labour Party youths.

Reporting by Oslo newsroom, Editing by Alistair Scrutton

