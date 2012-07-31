FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway evacuates U.S. embassy area in false alarm
July 31, 2012 / 10:25 AM / in 5 years

Norway evacuates U.S. embassy area in false alarm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian police evacuated part of Oslo’s downtown on Tuesday in what turned out to be a false alarm after finding a suspicious package under a car at the U.S. embassy.

Police, who had been criticized for reacting too slowly when gunman Anders Behring Breivik detonated a bomb last year before going on a killing rampage, cordoned off an area 500 meters (550 yards) around the embassy, evacuating buildings and calling dozens of emergency vehicles to the scene.

“We examined a suspicious package which turned out to be harmless,” police said. “Everything has returned to normal.”

Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

