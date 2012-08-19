FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
August 19, 2012 / 11:29 PM / 5 years ago

Norges oil fund eyes more risk: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, the Norwegian oil fund, is planning to take on more risk as it seeks to exploit its role as a strategic investor, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The fund, known as Norges Bank Investment Management, has more than $600 billion of assets under management.

“The fund can exploit <its nature as a long-term investor> by being a provider of liquidity in periods when there is a lack of liquidity,” Pal Haugerud, head of asset management in Norway’s finance ministry, said in an interview with the FT.

Haugerud also believes the fund could be more opportunistic when markets dry up, as was the case during the financial crisis, the FT said.

Reporting by Stephen Mangan

