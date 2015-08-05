Norway university bomb scare a hoax: police

OSLO (Reuters) - A package made up to look like a bomb was left on the campus of the University of Oslo early on Wednesday, triggering an evacuation, Norwegian police said.

Officers soon found it did not contain any explosives. “It was a hoax,” Chief of Staff John Fredriksen told a news conference, without going into further details on its appearance.

The force said it was being linked to an incident earlier in the night when attackers shot at a security guard, wounding him slightly, and fled. Again, they did not go into details on how the incidents were linked.