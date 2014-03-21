FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian Air: we are not courting Air Berlin
March 21, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

Norwegian Air: we are not courting Air Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker puts finishing touches on the booth of German flight operator Air Berlin for the upcoming International Tourism fair (ITB) in Berlin March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle, Europe’s third-largest budget airline, is not in talks to buy Air Berlin (AB1.DE), the company told Reuters on Friday, denying a report in business daily Finansavisen that it was.

“Under normal circumstances we would not comment on such rumors and speculations in the market. But on this occasion I can deny that Norwegian Air is a potential buyer,” Norwegian Air spokeswoman Anne-Sissel Skaanvik said in an interview.

Air Berlin said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks over options and was therefore pushing back its annual results a week, pushing up its shares 15 percent in the session.

Norwegian Air is Europe’s third-largest airline by passenger numbers after Ryanair (RYA.I) and EasyJet (EZJ.L).

Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
