Norwegian Air says Paris-to-U.S. ticket sales ahead of forecast
#Business News
March 17, 2016 / 8:47 AM / a year ago

Norwegian Air says Paris-to-U.S. ticket sales ahead of forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A satellite antenna is seen on the roof of the Norwegian Airways Boening 737-800 at Berlin Schoenefeld Airport April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air’s (NWC.OL) ticket sales for the upcoming flights from Paris to U.S. destinations have been stronger than anticipated, the budget airline said on Thursday.

The Paris long-haul services to New York, Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale were announced in February and will launch in July, increasing the company’s overseas routes to 34 from today’s 31.

“The start of the sales in Paris has been better than when we launched long-haul in London. Better than expected. We are very pleased with the sales,” investor relations chief Tore Oestby told a conference in Oslo on Thursday.

Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik

