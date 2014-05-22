Norwegian Air launches new European routes

OSLO (Reuters) - Budget airline Norwegian Air is launching new routes in Europe, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

Europe’s third-largest budget airline will start new flights from London to Warsaw and Berlin from September 15.

The airline will also launch in winter new routes between Madrid and Malta, Las Palmas and Warsaw and Tenerife and Warsaw.

Norwegian Air is Europe’s third-largest budget airline by passenger numbers after Ryanair and EasyJet.