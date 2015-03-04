FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian Air to lease more planes on Thursday amid strike
March 4, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

Norwegian Air to lease more planes on Thursday amid strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Norwegian Air Shuttle Chief Executive Bjorn Kjos answers questions during a news briefing in Oslo March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle plans to lease around 15 planes with crews on Thursday to compensate for some of the capacity lost to the ongoing strike by 650 of its pilots, the budget carrier’s chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

“I think we managed to get 10 aircraft today, we might have some more tomorrow. I think it will be around 15 airplanes (in total) that we will have tomorrow,” CEO Bjoern Kjos said on the sidelines of a news conference.

“That’s only a third of what we need,” he added.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
