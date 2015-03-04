Norwegian Air to lease more planes on Thursday amid strike

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle plans to lease around 15 planes with crews on Thursday to compensate for some of the capacity lost to the ongoing strike by 650 of its pilots, the budget carrier’s chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

“I think we managed to get 10 aircraft today, we might have some more tomorrow. I think it will be around 15 airplanes (in total) that we will have tomorrow,” CEO Bjoern Kjos said on the sidelines of a news conference.

“That’s only a third of what we need,” he added.