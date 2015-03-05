FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union says Norwegian Air has no authority to split firm
March 5, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

Union says Norwegian Air has no authority to split firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of parked aircrafts belonging to budget carrier Norwegian at Stockholm Arlanda Airport March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency

OSLO (Reuters) - A striking pilots’ union denounced on Thursday a plan by Norwegian Air to split its Scandinavian unit, saying it had no legal authority to do so and was merely trying to deprive pilots of their right to strike.

“We mean that (chief executive) Bjoern Kjos cannot do what he has now done. As an employer he has no authority to decide over employees who are on strike,” leader of the pilots’ union, Parat, Hans-Erik Skjaeggerud told broadcaster NRK on Wednesday. “What has now happened changes nothing”.

The airline said it would create three new subsidiaries for its pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark in a bid to end a strike by its Scandinavian pilots who have been employed by a single company until now..

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Alister Doyle

