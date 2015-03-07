FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norwegian Air pilots continue strike after talks fail
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 7, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Norwegian Air pilots continue strike after talks fail

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle pilots will continue to strike on Saturday after overnight talks on a new collective labor agreement with a state mediator broke down, the airline said.

Norwegian, Europe’s third-biggest budget carrier, said it would cancel all domestic flights in Norway and Sweden and most flights between Scandinavian capitals, leaving around 20,000 passengers stranded as the strike entered its eighth day.

“The parties said that they could not change their positions and intermediate solutions were not acceptable,” the state mediator said. “The (mediator) concluded that further mediation was not likely to lead to an acceptable settlement.”

The main point of contention is that the airline’s 650 Scandinavian pilots want a collective agreement with the parent group instead of the current deal with its Norwegian Air Norway subsidiary.

The firm has rejected these demands and has instead offered to employ pilots through separate local subsidiaries in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

The airline invited the Norwegian Pilot Union and labor group Parat for new talks on Saturday but it was not immediately clear when the sides would meet again.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.