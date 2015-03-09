Striking Norwegian Air pilots reject arbitration, talks continue

OSLO (Reuters) - Striking Norwegian Air Shuttle pilots rejected the airline’s call for voluntary arbitration on Monday but said they would remain at the negotiating table, trying to end a dispute now in its 10th day.

The airline’s Scandinavian pilots want a collective agreement with the parent group instead of their current deal with its local Norway subsidiary. The pilots believe this would improve their job security but the company has rejected the demand.

Norwegian Air, Europe’s third biggest budget airline, suggested arbitration as a possible alternative on Monday but unions, who represent nearly 700 striking Scandinavian pilots said the idea could backfire.

“We are still in talks with the company and this proposal can hurt the negotiations. This is not a question of wages and the conflict can’t be solved through arbitration,” Parat union leader Hans-Erik Skjaeggerud wrote in a text message.

The sides have been at the negotiating table on Monday but a source close to the talks said no progress has been made in recent days.

Nearly 20,000 passengers are expected to be affected on Tuesday, down from 25,000 passengers on Monday, as all the airline’s domestic flights in Norway and Sweden, some flights within Denmark, and most flights between the three Scandinavian capitals were cancelled, it said in a statement later on Monday.