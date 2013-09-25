FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing executives meet Norwegian Air after Dreamliner breakdowns
#Business News
September 25, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

Boeing executives meet Norwegian Air after Dreamliner breakdowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWC.OL) will meet U.S. plane maker Boeing (BA.N) executives in Oslo on Wednesday to discuss the repeated technical problems with its two Dreamliners.

“We expect them to take criticism seriously, take their share of responsibility and come to the table with specific and constructive suggestions,” Norwegian Air spokesman Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen said.

Norwegian, which operates two brand new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, suffered repeated malfunctions in recent weeks, ranging from electrical to hydraulic faults, which forced the budget carrier to ground the aircraft several times.

Norwegian declined to say who would take part in the talks but a source close to the firm said they expect Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner to meet Norwegian CEO Bjoern Kjos.

(Corrects spelling of Conner’s name in fourth paragraph)

Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
