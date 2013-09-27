Norwegian Dreamliner stuck in Bangkok after hydraulic pump fails

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle suffered yet another Boeing Dreamliner breakdown on Friday when a hydraulic pump failed, delaying a flight to Stockholm from Bangkok, a spokesman said on Friday.

Norwegian’s two Dreamliners have broken down several times this month. The company could not say how long the plane would be grounded this time and was making alternative travel arrangements for passengers should the delay prove extensive.

Norwegian launched long-haul operations this year and hoped to capitalize on Dreamliner’s lower operating cost. The plane is lighter and its engines promised 20 percent savings on fuel.

Boeing’s plane was expected to be a game-changer for the aviation industry but there have been delays getting it into service and setbacks including the grounding of all planes because of battery problems.

Norwegian summoned Boeing’s management this week and the U.S. firm promised to locate spare parts centers at all Norwegian’s Dreamliner destinations as well as sending a team of engineers to Oslo to monitor the planes’ performance.

Norwegian has repeatedly said it expects Boeing to take its share of responsibility for the problems, ranging from electrical faults to hydraulic issues, but said it was too early to discuss compensation issues.

Boeing could not immediately be reached for comment.