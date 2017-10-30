Novartis to buy France's Advanced Accelerator for $3.9 billion

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Monday said it was buying France’s Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA) in a $3.9 billion cash deal to strengthen the oncology portfolio at the world’s biggest maker of prescription medicines.

Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen at the company's plant in the northern Swiss town of Stein, Switzerland October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Basel-based Novartis is offering $41 per ordinary share and $82 per American depositary share for AAA, which makes radiopharmaceuticals including the product Lutathera that are used for both diagnosis and therapy.