EU agency backs Novartis' Afinitor in breast cancer

ZURICH (Reuters) - European regulators on Friday recommended approval of a Novartis’ for the treatment of advanced breast cancer.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive recommendation for Afinitor in patients with HER2 - advanced breast cancer in combination with exemestane.

Afinitor, which is already approved for other types of cancer such as kidney and a rare type of pancreatic cancer, will now go to the European Commission for formal approval, a process that normally takes a couple of months.

Novartis says there are around 220,000 newly diagnosed cases worldwide each year of the type of advanced breast cancer that could benefit from Afinitor.