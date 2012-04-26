FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA approves Novartis' Afinitor for kidney tumors
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
April 26, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

FDA approves Novartis' Afinitor for kidney tumors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks past the logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG in front of a plant in Basel October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators approved on Thursday Novartis AG’s Afinitor for the treatment of non-cancerous kidney tumors in patients with a rare genetic disease known as tuberous sclerosis complex.

The approval from the Food and Drug Administration makes Afinitor the first drug available specifically for non-cancerous tumors that do not require immediate surgery.

Shares of Swiss-based Novartis closed 0.2 percent higher in Europe earlier on Thursday.

Tuberous sclerosis complex, or TSC, causes multiple tumors in both kidneys that compress normal tissue, leading to kidney failure and bleeding.

The disorder affects about 40,000 people in the United States, 70-80 percent of whom develop kidney problems.

Novartis’ treatment, known generically as everolimus, is a pill taken once daily that blocks the activity of a protein that plays a critical role in the development and growth of non-cancerous tumors.

“This approval underscores the FDA’s commitment to the development of drugs for rare diseases with significant unmet medical needs,” said Dr. Richard Pazdur, director of hematology and oncology products within FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

“It also represents another example of where an understanding of a disease’s underlying biology can lead to more selective drug development.”

Novartis released data from a late-stage study last September showing that Afinitor helps some people with the non-cancerous kidney tumors.

The 118-patient study found that 42 percent of TSC sufferers can experience responses including reduced tumor size and an absence of new tumors after taking the drug.

The Swiss drugmaker is increasingly focusing on specialist drugs to help protect its profitability, at a time when top-selling drugs such as the blood-pressure treatment Diovan face generic competition.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Philip Barbara, Bernard Orr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.