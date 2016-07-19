FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA knocks back Novartis copy of Amgen's drug Neulasta
#Health News
July 19, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

FDA knocks back Novartis copy of Amgen's drug Neulasta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is seen on its headquarters building in Basel, Switzerland October 27, 2015.Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. regulators have declined to approve Novartis' so-called biosimilar copy of Amgen's Neulasta drug that fights infections in cancer patients, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Vasant Narasimhan, head of development at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued a complete response letter for the product at the end of June, without giving further details.

The FDA typically issues such letters when more information is needed to allow approval. Novartis' copy of Neulasta, whose generic name is pegfilgrastim, had been accepted for review by the U.S. regulator in November.

The drug filing marked the company's third biosimilar filing in the United States.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
