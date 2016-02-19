FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis wins FDA breakthrough therapy for AML treatment
#Health News
February 19, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Novartis wins FDA breakthrough therapy for AML treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an investigational treatment for newly-diagnosed FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

Patients who received PKC412, also called midostaurin, combined with standard induction and consolidation chemotherapy experienced what Novartis called “a significant improvement in overall survival”.

With the announcement, Novartis’s drug discovery program keeps pace with crosstown rival Roche, which this week won FDA breakthrough therapy designation for its ocrelizumab investigational therapy for primary progressive multiple sclerosis.​

Reporting by John Miller

