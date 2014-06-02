FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis appoints Merck executive as oncology chief
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 2, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

Novartis appoints Merck executive as oncology chief

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen at its headquarters in Basel October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG said it has appointed Bruno Strigini, one of Merck & Co Inc’s top executives, to head its oncology unit.

Novartis said Strigini, who served as the president of Merck's European and Canadian operations, was appointed with immediate effect. (link.reuters.com/tyk79v)

Strigini takes over from Alessandro Riva, who headed Novartis’ Oncology Development and Medical Affairs division on an interim basis after the departure of Herve Hoppenot earlier in the year.

Novartis in April bought London-based GSK’s oncology products for $14.5 billion plus another $1.5 billion that depends on the results of a trial in melanoma in a deal that strengthened the company’s No. 2 global position in cancer.

Cancer is a particular focus for some drugmakers as novel medicines show promise by boosting the body’s immune system. Drugmakers are seen stocking up their oncology pipelines as they bet that combinations of drugs will become the future of cancer care.

Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.