FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis CEO says bolt-on buys still possible
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 22, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

Novartis CEO says bolt-on buys still possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis will focus on completing the overhaul of its portfolio, but remains on the lookout for bolt-on buys that could strengthen its three core businesses, the drugmaker’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We’ve got our hands full now. From an execution standpoint, we’re going to be planning the integration of the oncology business and the de-integration of the other two businesses as well as OTC,” Joe Jimenez told an investor call.

“At the same time we’re not going to let bolt-ons pass if they are valued and it looks like they could reinforce the big three - big three meaning pharma, or eye care or generics.”

Reporting by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.