FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK cost body rejects Novartis breast cancer drug
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
March 21, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

UK cost body rejects Novartis breast cancer drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo is pictured on a building of Swiss drug maker Novartis before its annual general meeting in Pratteln near Basel February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Novartis drug Afinitor, expected to be a big seller for the Swiss group, has been rejected by Britain’s health cost agency NICE due to uncertainty over its survival benefits in breast cancer.

Novartis said it was “extremely disappointed” by Thursday’s draft decision from the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence.

Afinitor, or everolimus, is the first in a class known as mTOR inhibitors to be approved for post-menopausal women with advanced hormone-receptor positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.

“While the independent appraisal committee acknowledged that everolimus may offer a step change in treatment by restoring sensitivity of the tumor to hormone therapy, the evidence highlighted uncertainty relating to how much the treatment extends overall survival,” said NICE CEO Andrew Dillon.

“Using the most appropriate estimates, the committee concluded that everolimus is not a cost-effective treatment option for the NHS (National Health Service).”

The Novartis drug is also used to treat patients with other types of cancer, including kidney and a rare type of pancreatic cancer.

There was better news from NICE for GlaxoSmithKline, whose drug Revolade, or eltrombopag, was recommended for use on the state-run NHS for treating the blood disorder chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura in certain patients.

NICE also backed InterMune’s drug Esbriet for a chronic lung condition called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.