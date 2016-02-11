FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU agency accepts Sandoz application for pegfilgrastim biosimilar
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
February 11, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

EU agency accepts Sandoz application for pegfilgrastim biosimilar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is seen at the company's plant in Hueninge, France January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted an application to review Sandoz’s biosimilar to Amgen’s EU-licensed Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), a recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, Sandoz parent Novartis said on Thursday.

Sandoz is seeking approval for the same indication as the reference product, it added in a statement.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November accepted Sandoz’s submission for approval of a biosimilar version of Amgen’s Neulasta drug that fights infections in cancer patients.

Reporting by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.