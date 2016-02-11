FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU agency accepts Sandoz application for pegfilgrastim biosimilar
#Health News
February 11, 2016 / 6:45 AM / in 2 years

EU agency accepts Sandoz application for pegfilgrastim biosimilar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is seen at the company's plant in Hueninge, France January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted an application to review Sandoz’s biosimilar to Amgen’s EU-licensed Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), a recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, Sandoz parent Novartis said on Thursday.

Sandoz is seeking approval for the same indication as the reference product, it added in a statement.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November accepted Sandoz’s submission for approval of a biosimilar version of Amgen’s Neulasta drug that fights infections in cancer patients.

Reporting by Michael Shields

