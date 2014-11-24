FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU approves Novartis' Signifor drug for rare hormonal disorder
November 24, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

EU approves Novartis' Signifor drug for rare hormonal disorder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Novartis logo is pictured on its headquarters building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

ZURICH (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved Novartis’ drug Signifor to treat a rare hormonal disorder, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

The drug, used to treat adults with acromegaly for whom surgery is not an option, was approved after two late-stage studies showed the drug allowed for greater disease control than existing therapies, Novartis said.

Acromegaly is caused by a benign tumor in the pituitary gland that secretes excess growth hormone, and can lead to the enlargement of body parts, including the hands, feet and facial features.

An estimated one to two people per 10,000 are affected with the disease in the European Union, according to Novartis.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

