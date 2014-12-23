FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis says Alcon's Travatan receives EU approval
December 23, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Novartis says Alcon's Travatan receives EU approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen at its headquarters in Basel October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis said on Tuesday the European Commission had approved an additional treatment for its eyecare unit Alcon’s Travatan treatment for glaucoma, a chronic, sight-threatening eye disease.

Alcon said in a statement on Tuesday the Travatan eye drops solution had been approved to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in pediatric patients.

“We are pleased to receive the new EU pediatric indication of Travatan, which further strengthens Alcon’s globally leading glaucoma portfolio,” Jeff George, global head of Alcon, said in a statement.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
