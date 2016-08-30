More teens get needed vaccines in ‘blue states’
(Reuters Health) - Parental politics may influence whether teens get recommended vaccinations, according to a U.S. study.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Novartis AG's biosimilar version of Amgen Inc's arthritis drug Enbrel.
The FDA approved the drug, Erelzi, known also as etanercept-szzs, for multiple inflammatory conditions including rheumatoid arthritis and plaque psoriasis, a skin condition.
The agency approved the drug as a biosimilar, meaning there is no clinically meaningful differences between Erelzi and Enbrel. However, the two drugs are not considered interchangeable and are therefore not called generics.
Enbrel is a biologic drug made from living cells. Biologics are more difficult to imitate with precision.
The FDA's ruling followed a unanimous vote by the agency's advisory panel in July in favor of approval.
(Reuters Health) - People who have had gallstone disease are more likely than others to develop coronary heart disease, according to a large analysis of past studies.
NEW YORK New York state will loosen rules on marijuana prescribing, allow home delivery of the drug and take other steps to expand its medical cannabis program, health officials announced on Tuesday.