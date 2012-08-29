FDA approves Novartis brain tumor drug for children

(Reuters) - Health regulators approved Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG’s drug Afinitor Disperz for the treatment of a rare brain tumor in children of age one year and above.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the drug is recommended to treat patients with tuberous sclerosis complex, a rare genetic disease that causes tumors to grow in the brain and other vital organs.
Novartis’s drug Afinitor is approved to treat patients with four other types of cancer.
Reporting by Prateek Kumar in Bangalore