FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA approves Novartis's drug for painful skin disease
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
January 21, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

FDA approves Novartis's drug for painful skin disease

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks past the logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG in front of a plant in Basel October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novartis AG’s injectable drug, Cosentyx, to treat adults with a moderate to severe skin disease called plaque psoriasis.

Cosentyx was approved on Wednesday with a medication guide warning about a greater risk of infection as it affects the immune system.

Psoriasis is a skin condition caused by dysfunction of the immune system. Patients with plaque psoriasis, the most common form of the disease, develop thick, red skin with flaky, silver-white patches called scales.

The active ingredient in Cosentyx, secukinumab, is part of an eagerly anticipated class of drugs that have shown unprecedented success in treating psoriasis by targeting the inflammation-causing protein interleukin-17 (IL-17).

An advisory panel to the FDA unanimously recommended approval for the injectable biologic, or protein-based drug cultured from living cells, in October.

Novartis’ drug will soon face competition from rival IL-17 inhibitors.

Eli Lilly and Co will begin marketing its IL-17 inhibitor ixekizumab in the first half of 2015, while Amgen Inc and AstraZeneca Plc’s brodalumab reported positive results from a late-stage trial in May.

Another class of biologics called tumor necrosis factor blockers — including Amgen’s blockbuster Enbrel and AbbVie Inc’s Humira — are widely used in psoriasis but have potentially serious side effects.

Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.