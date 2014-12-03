FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU agency says no evidence Novartis flu vaccine caused deaths
December 3, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

EU agency says no evidence Novartis flu vaccine caused deaths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Novartis logo is pictured on its headquarters building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

LONDON (Reuters) - There is no evidence that Novartis’s flu vaccine Fluad caused serious events including deaths in Italy, experts at the European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday.

The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) suspended the use of two batches of Fluad as a precautionary measure on Nov. 27 after reported health issues and the European regulator also launched a probe.

However, the AIFA concluded on Monday that the vaccine was safe and the EU agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee has now concurred.

Australia’s CSL has agreed to buy Novartis’s global flu vaccine business for $275 million as the Swiss drugmaker focuses its business portfolio.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by David Evans

