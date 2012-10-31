FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy still reviewing Novartis vaccines: drug authority
#Health News
October 31, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

Italy still reviewing Novartis vaccines: drug authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy is still reviewing the results of tests on Novartis anti-influenza vaccines, but is “cautiously positive” about being able to lift a ban on some lots in coming days, the nation’s drug safety authority said on Wednesday.

Switzerland’s health watchdog said earlier in the day that it had its own ban on Novartis’ flu vaccines after the drugmaker presented evidence supporting their safety and efficacy.

Italy announced a ban on some Novartis flu vaccines last week.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

