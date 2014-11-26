FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis selling nicotine patch to win U.S. nod for GlaxoSmithKline deal: FTC
#Deals
November 26, 2014 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

Novartis selling nicotine patch to win U.S. nod for GlaxoSmithKline deal: FTC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks past the logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG in front of a plant in Basel October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Novartis AG has agreed to sell its nicotine patch, Habitrol, in order to win U.S. antitrust approval for a consumer healthcare joint venture with Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

The deal is part of a three-way transaction unveiled in April, which includes GSK buying Novartis’ vaccines business, Novartis purchasing GSK’s cancer drugs, and the two groups tying up in consumer healthcare.

Britain’s GSK has a shareholder meeting on Dec. 18 to consider the proposed deal, in which more than $20 billion in assets will change hands.

The consumer healthcare portion of the deal approved on a Wednesday would create a joint venture to market products like toothpaste, cold remedies, and skin care aids. GSK will own roughly two-thirds of the joint venture and Novartis will own about one-third, the FTC said in a court filing.

Novartis and Glaxo, which has Nicoderm CQ, are two of only three companies that sell nicotine patches to U.S. retailers, the FTC said.

Habitrol, which had $58 million in sales in 2013, will be sold to India’s Dr. Reddy‘s, the FTC said.

The five-member commission, which is made up of three Democrats and two Republicans, approved the settlement unanimously.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Ros Krasny and Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
