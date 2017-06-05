FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis, IBM Watson Health team up for breast cancer project
#Health News
June 5, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 4 months ago

Novartis, IBM Watson Health team up for breast cancer project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis has agreed to work with IBM Watson Health to explore ways to use patient data and advanced analysis to glean insights on the likely outcomes of breast cancer treatments, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

“Through this collaboration with IBM Watson Health, we will use real-world breast cancer data and cognitive computing to identify solutions that may help physicians better understand which therapy may be best for which patients or advise clinical practice guidelines,” Novartis Oncology head Bruno Strigini said.

“We hope this collaboration also uncovers care efficiencies that can be applied beyond breast cancer.”

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely

