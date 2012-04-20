FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis agrees U.S. label change for Gilenya
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 20, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Novartis agrees U.S. label change for Gilenya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis said it had agreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on label changes for multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya to include a recommendation that patients are more closely monitored for heart problems.

“The label update in the United States for Gilenya recommends that patients with certain pre-existing cardiac conditions or those taking certain concomitant medications would require overnight monitoring following administration of first dose of medication,” Novartis said in a statement on Friday.

The move follows a similar demand from European health regulators earlier on Friday.

Reporting By Katharina Bart

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.