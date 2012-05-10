FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis eye drug efficient over longer term: studies
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 10, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Novartis eye drug efficient over longer term: studies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past the logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis at the company's plant in Basel January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Thursday data from key studies showed treatment with its Lucentis drug could help certain sight-impaired patients see better over an extended period and that individualized treatment improved results.

Lucentis, with annualized sales for Novartis of $2 billion, is licensed for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The company said research on the drug in over 200 abstracts presented at an annual meeting of eye specialists this week showed a low number of injections with the drug could achieve and maintain better sight in AMD and diabetic macular edema (DME) patients over a three-year time frame.

“Several studies presented at ARVO (Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology) demonstrate how successful an individualized Lucentis treatment approach can be for patients with wet AMD and DME,” said Novartis head of development Tim Wright in a statement.

Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Mike Nesbit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.