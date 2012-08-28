Novartis gets EU approval for blood cancer drug

ZURICH, Aug 28 (Reuters - Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG has received approval from the European Commission for Jakavi, a drug for myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, that was licensed from Incyte.

The drug was already recommended for approval in April by a key panel for Europe’s health regulator.

Novartis said in a statement that Jakavi was the first medication to receive European approval to treat patients with the condition, which causes debilitating symptoms that can severely impact quality of life and shorten survival.