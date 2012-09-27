FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis says psoriasis drug trial results positive
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 27, 2012 / 6:45 AM / in 5 years

Novartis says psoriasis drug trial results positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG in front of a plant in Basel October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - A mid-stage trial of a new treatment from Novartis helped alleviate the symptoms for people suffering from plaque psoriasis, the Swiss firm said on Thursday.

Approximately 2 percent of people suffer from plaque psoriasis, which can affect the hands, feet and nails and causes itching, scaling and pain, Novartis said.

“AIN457 was nearly three times more effective than a placebo at reducing moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis on the hands and/or feet when given every week during the first month of treatment,” it said.

The results of the study were due to be presented later on Thursday at a conference in Prague.

Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.