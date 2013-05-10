U.S. approves Novartis drug Ilaris to treat childhood arthritis

A Novartis logo is pictured on its headquarters building in Mumbai April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its drug Ilaris to treat a serious form of childhood arthritis.

Ilaris inhibits interleukin-1 beta, excessive production of which plays a prominent role in certain inflammatory diseases, the company said.

The drug is the only approved treatment specifically for the condition that can be given as a monthly subcutaneous injection, Novartis said.

Ilaris is also approved in the European Union for the treatment of refractory gouty arthritis, Novartis said.