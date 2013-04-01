India hails "historic" Supreme Court drug patent ruling against Novartis

India's Commerce Minister Anand Sharma attends a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Amin Fahim (unseen) in Islamabad on February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government hailed as “historic” a Supreme Court ruling on Monday against a plea by Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG to protect the patent on its drug Glivec.

Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma said the ruling -- seen as a victory by health rights campaigners -- reaffirmed provisions in Indian law that mandate the need for substantial innovation before new patents are issued on medicines.