Novartis says expects to have 14 new blockbusters by 2017
November 8, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 5 years

Novartis says expects to have 14 new blockbusters by 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG in front of a plant in Basel October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said its pharmaceutical division could produce 14 or more blockbusters by 2017 as it bets on the success of its oncology pipeline, and heart and respiratory drugs.

Novartis said it had 139 projects in clinical development including more than 73 new molecular entities spread across a wide area of diseases, in a statement published ahead of an investor event in Boston later on Thursday.

Among the products it hails as its most promising are serelaxin and LCZ686 to treat patients with heart failure as well as drugs for psoriasis and multiple sclerosis.

Novartis said it plans to file serelaxin for regulatory approval in the United States and Europe in early 2013.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

